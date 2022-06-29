Discover what's on around the region

STRETCHING OUT
Sunrise Yoga returns
Advertisement
Friday, July 1, Central Oval from 6am to 7am. Sunrise Yoga is back, so whip out the yoga mat and limber up. For more information and bookings, contact admin@centraloval/com.au
MORNING EXERCISE
Port Augusta Park Run
Saturday, July 2, Young Street, at 8am, join in with people who want to enjoy some exercise while connecting with community.
ON THE CANVAS
Paint it Friday
Fridays at the Salvos Hub, 10am to 11:30. Learn some art skills while having fun with paints. 100 Carlton Parade, Port Augusta. Call 8641 1021 for more details.
CUE UP
Free eightball
Have a crack at eight ball at the Commonwealth Hotel. Every Tuesday and Saturday from 3pm to 6pm, the eight ball tables are free for anyone to use.
FREE SKIN CHECKS
Skin cancer screenings
Saturday, July 2 and Sunday, July 3 at Gladstone Square. Lions Medical Research Association are sponsoring free skin checks for the community. Screenings only take 15 minutes. Call Andy on 0419 184 112 or Maureen on 0427 239 079 to book your spot now.
LET'S CELEBRATE
NAIDOC Week
Sunday-Friday, July 3-8. Range of events for NAIDOC Week including smoking ceremonies, film screenings, mini ball, culture day, works and much more. Check Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Port-Augusta-Naidoc-554791737887808/
Advertisement
BARGAINS GALORE
Westside Market Day
Sunday, July 3, 42-44 Mildred St, Pt Augusta West, check out stalls which include plants, food, arts and crafts, barbecue and morning tea facilities.
GET QUIZZED
NAIDOC quiz night
Tuesday, July 5 from 6:30pm at the West Augusta Football Club. Have a feed and enjoy a fun quiz night. Contact Glenise Coulthad on 8668 7502 for more information.
Advertisement
ART ON DISPLAY
Malka Aboriginal Art Prize Exhibition
Week days until July 23 at the Yarta Purtli Art Gallery. Have a look at what some of the best local artists have to offer, for more information visit https://www.facebook.com/yartapurtli/
CAR BOOT SALE
Port Augusta Lions Club
Sunday, July 17, Wharflands Esplanade, carpark opp skate park,8am-12.30pm, come and grab a bargain, sausage sizzle, bacon/egg sandwiches for sale, space bookings limited, $5 per single, $10 per double, information call 0427 796 689
Advertisement
MARKET FAIR
Quorn Produce and Craft Market
Sunday, July 24, Quorn Town Hall, 8.30am-2.30pm, homemade goods, local produce, handmade arts and crafts, food and drink available.
EVENT LISTING
WHAT'S ON
Advertisement
If you want to list an event send to editor.transcontinental@austcommunitymedia.com.au before 5pm Wednesday, week prior to publication. Events to be listed at the discretion of The Transcontinental
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.