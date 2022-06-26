The top four battled it out on the weekend with an upset bringing the Lions its first loss of the season.
League
Centrals beat Westies 55 to 33 in a relatively low-scoring affair.
Westies were up by two at the start of the final term, but a four goal quarter saw Centrals get up in the end.
The top of the table clash between Lions and Solomontown saw the Lions' winning streak come to an end.
Solomontown started fast with six goals in the first quarter to run away 64 to 93 winners.
Port cemented their top four credentials with a 96 to 81 win over third-placed South Augusta at Port Oval.
There was only three points in it at half time, but Port managed to pull ahead in the third to lead by 15.
A free-scoring last quarter had both teams kick four goals apiece, letting Port maintain their lead and win the game.
Seconds
Centrals started slow but clawed their way back into the game to beat Westies 61 to 54.
Westies held a 13 point lead at half time, but Centrals took control in the third to get ahead.
Westies won the last quarter with two goals to one, but Centrals did enough to hold their lead in the end.
Lions struggled against ladder-leading Solomontown, going down 31 to 112.
Solomontown kicked six in the second quarter to blow the game open and extended their lead from there.
Charlie Southam kicked eight in his team's win.
Port, 21, lost to South, 50, in a relatively tight contest.
While Port only kicked one point after half time, they restricted South's scoring to three second half goals.
Under 18
Centrals put in a consistent effort to thump Westies 122 to 25.
Westies struggled to get on the board, going goalless in the last quarter.
Lions beat Solomontown 105 to 61 in a bottom of the table clash.
Solomontown started well with five goals in the first, but Lions fought their way in front by half time.
Port kept South goalless in the first half, eventually winning 103 to 19.
Maveric Connelly kicked six for Port.
Under 15
Centrals kicked a goal in the first and did not score again until the fourth, getting overrun by Westies 7 to 65.
Lions did not hold back against an undermanned Solomontown, winning 132 to 0.
Seth Smith kicked seven for Lions.
Port put in a consistent effort against South, who also could not field a full team.
South managed a goal in the third, but Port ran away 86 to 11 winners.
