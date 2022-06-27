Fast-starting Vikings catch St Josephs off guard

Vikings stamped its authority against St Josephs in Port Augusta's A Grade netball.
Joes were pressed to scamper frantically to keep up with the first quarter pace.
Who would have thought the Vikings scoring gap would have been a 16-9 lead?
It was a lot of goals for Joes to catch when Vikings goalers Tiana Freeman 25/30 and Jessie Harris 31/47, as expected, dominated with accuracy.
Both goalers were at their best.
Joes defenders found it difficult to nullify the height advantage Freeman had on rebounds.
When Joes goalers did get the ball, Charlotte Hill 17/23 and Amanda Horner 20/26 looked promising.
But there was a lack of opportunity.
Vikings midcourt players Allison Pullen, Belinda Myles and Erin Egel were blasting passes fast and furious to its goal circle, taking advantage of the turnovers they were earning from Joes misjudged passes at critical stages of the game.
The number of turnovers added up to too many.
At three quarter time, Vikings had a massive 47-31 lead.
Joes had to do something to combat Vikings dominance.
In the fourth quarter, pride and sheer determination drove Joes to pull itself out of the mire with some classic interceptions from Breen to outscore Vikings 14-9.
The deficit was not overturned because the fantastic three quarters by Vikings kept it in tune for its eleven goals win 56-45.
Interesting accuracy statistic - both teams were 72 per cent.
The A Grade Railways team watched the Vikings/Joes game and found inspiration when confronting Magpies.
As much as Magpies relies upon Nicola Sulley-Beales (17 goals) to burn two thirds of the court with Brigette Treloar and Louise Hunter feeding goal scoring machine Aysha Zada (26 goals), Railways has magician style goaler Teraleyha Coulthard churning out goals (31).
Magpies could not shake the tenacity Railways was delivering through the midcourt.
The backup support from Sophie Glamuzina, Rebecca Kennedy and Rosie Venning to feed goalers Coulthard and Mikayla Hudson became really relevant in the last quarter when the game evened to a goal for goal battle.
Unfortunately, Hudson (11 goals) was injured but it gave an A grade debut opportunity to Tia Buckskin (two goals) to partner with Coulthard.
Excitement grew in the last 10 seconds.
Railways scored the winning goal 44-43.
U15 DIV 1
The two top teams, Joes and Magpies, both ooze talent that was hard to separate in competition.
Joes Macey Badcock demonstrated her ability to keep a tight defending prowess over Magpies goalers.
Her reading of play earned her vital interceptions.
At half time Magpies placed Loretta Warren (seven goals) into its goal circle to couple with Jada Grosser (17 goals).
Kelis Jackson-Martin (seven goals) transferred to the defence line to add to the rebounding height with Sophie Warren that gave it a winning edge 31-28.
For Joes Kaliyah Warren shot 17 goals and Taya O'Dea 11 goals.
