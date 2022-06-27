After 19 rounds of Port Augusta eightball, RSL Dynamite has been handed its first loss of the season.
PABC Shooters 12 d RSL Dynamite 4
Maybe the result of this match was not a huge surprise, but the extent of the margin certainly was.
Fourth placed Shooters led convincingly by ten frames to two going into the last set against the competition leaders who were able to tie that set to finish eight frames behind in their first loss for the season.
James Little was the star of the night, winning his four frames including an eightball potout.
He was ably supported by Mick Freeman and Rob Grimes, each with three from four, while Josh Grantham was successful in two of his games.
Rob Duke was the only multiple frame winner for Dynamite, winning two from four.
West Augusta Tip N Balls 9 d South Augusta Swamp Donkeys 7
Scores were tied after three sets in the battle between the second placed Tip N Balls and third placed Swamp Donkeys, but it was the former who were able to steady and take the final set by three frames to one and claim the match.
It was a very even team effort from Tip N Balls, with Scott Mackinlay winning three of his four frames and the other three players, Tim Allport, Neville Karger and Darren Strawbridge all winning two frames each.
Swamp Donkeys were best served by Jason Waterworth and Anthony Grantham with two wins each from their four frames.
Central Red 9 d West Augusta Woftam 7
The Red team were able to secure their second win of the season in a close encounter against Woftam.
The first, second and final sets were all tied, but the Reds won the third set by three frames to one to set up their victory.
Best players for the winners were Deane Adams with three from four, and Mark Hedley and Kelvyn Rigden winning two from three frames played.
Ian Long was the standout player for Woftam, winning his four games, whilst Dick Elliot was successful in two from four.
RSL Misfits - Bye
