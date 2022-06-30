The Transcontinental
Home/News/Local News

SA government ministers face-to-face with community to discuss anti-social behaviour

Aidan Curtis
By Aidan Curtis
June 30 2022 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Independent Stuart MP Geoff Brock, left, Minister for Human Services Nat Cook and Giles MP Eddie Hughes want to work with the community and support services to address anti-social behaviour. Picture: Aidan Curtis.

The state government has looked at a more hands-on approach to address anti-social behaviour in Port Augusta, sending cabinet ministers to meet with community members and organisations.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aidan Curtis

Aidan Curtis

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Augusta news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.