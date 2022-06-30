Overtaking lanes on the highway between Port Augusta and Whyalla are nearing completion, which local MPs say will have a big impact on road safety.
It was a long road towards getting overtaking lanes put in on the Lincoln, Eyre and Augusta Highways, with the project initially starting in 2018.
Towards the end of 2021, it was then announced that four more lanes would be put in between the two towns as a part of the $277m Roads of Strategic Importance initiative.
Giles MP Eddie Hughes said it was great to see the project coming along, with better road safety being the main benefit.
"The more overtaking lanes, the better," Mr Hughes said.
"It makes it safer, you can be a bit more patient knowing there's an overtaking lane coming up.
"It adds the safety and convenience on the road."
Minister for Regional Roads Geoff Brock said it will be fantastic when the new lanes are ready and open to traffic.
"There's a lot more traffic from here across to Whyalla," Mr Brock said.
"Tourism is increasing, that was the only section of roads here that had no overtaking lanes."
Mr Brock said he had a personal stake in doing whatever he could to improve road safety in the area.
"I've been on the road a heck of a lot and had a personal tragedy years ago with my late wife being killed in a car crash," he said.
"We need to make certain we drive to the conditions on the roads and we need to provide more overtaking lanes because there are more RVs out there and more trucks - people do get impatient.
"As the Minister for Regional Roads I'll be pushing for more and more of those overtaking lanes as we go forward."
Mr Hughes also said he and Mr Brock are eager to "hammer" parliament to ensure the continuation of the Port Wakefield to Port Augusta highway duplication.
"It is essential that happens," he said.
