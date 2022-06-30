Temporary restrictions on the sale of liquor in Port Augusta have been extended until the end of August.
The restrictions were meant to expire on Tuesday, June 21, but Liquor and Gambling Commissioner Dini Soulio made the call to extend them.
Mr Soulio said he was thinking about implementing permanent restrictions, but he needed more time to consider the next steps.
"This is an issue that cannot be considered in isolation, and the consultation is progressing," he said.
"I will be reviewing the data thoroughly and considering the views of key stakeholders in formulating any decision on whether to impose these or other restrictions on an ongoing basis."
Restrictions were originally imposed in February and were set to last for two weeks as a trial to help reduce anti-social behaviour in the streets before being extended until June.
Under the current restrictions, bottle shops are not allowed to open for trade before 11am and customers are only allowed to purchase either one 2L cask wine or one bottle of fortified wine / port per transaction.
The restrictions also prevent sales of alcohol to anyone seated in a taxi, including the driver, but patrons are allowed to get out of the taxi to make purchases.
