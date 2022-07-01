Port Augusta is getting ready for one of the biggest events on its social calendar with the City of Port Augusta Cup just one week away.
The Cup will kick off at the Port Augusta Racing Club (PARC) on Sunday, July 10, with the gates opening at 10:30am.
PARC secretary Emily Holden said the Club could not wait for the festivities to get underway with thousands expected to pass through the gates on the day.
"Huge crowds, great hospitality and plenty of action await," she said.
On top of the races, Fashions on the Field is back with over $2,500 worth of prizes up for grabs across a range of categories, including best dressed.
Ms Holden said the races would not be possible without the help of volunteers and sponsors.
"We are extremely thankful to have the Lions and Rotary club assisting on the day," she said.
"Keep an eye for the Souths FC Colts who will be collecting cans on the day with proceeds going towards the colts.
"The Port Augusta City Council are wonderful supporters of our community, sponsoring the 2022 City of Port Augusta Cup.
"We would like to thank all our sponsors who assist us to provide the region with this family friendly community event for all."
Ms Holden said community safety will be a focus on the day, with COVID safe protocols in effect.
She said there will also be buses running to and from the track for $5 per trip to give people a safer way home.
Tickets will be available from the gate and online at Moshtix from $15.
