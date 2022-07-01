The Transcontinental
Home/News/Local News

City of Port Augusta Cup set for big weekend of fun

July 1 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Augusta Cup 2021 winner Connermara Rose ridden by jockey Lizzie Annells. Picture: supplied.

Port Augusta is getting ready for one of the biggest events on its social calendar with the City of Port Augusta Cup just one week away.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Augusta news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.