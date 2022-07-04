The A Grade Vikings and Magpies game was billed as the clash of the day for Port Augusta netball.
It was just that.
Advertisement
The one-on-one defending forced players to be precise with their passing and, once the ball hit the goal circle, goalers had to be on target.
Both Vikings goalers Jessie Harris and Tiana Freeman rewarded the midcourt turnovers.
Magpies did the same through Aysha Zada and Nicola Sulley-Beales, but got a two-goal edge 16-14.
In the second quarter, Vikings saw its midcourt players Allison Pullen, Belinda Myles and Ellyssa Myles dictate the ownership of possessions.
Freeman and Harris revelled in the opportunities to score and reversed the lead 31-28.
Magpies responded in the third quarter with Zada blitzing accuracy.
It was smart decision making by goaler partner Sulley-Beales to give reliable Zada the lead role to score.
It was one way to beat Vikings in-form defenders Ashleigh McKenna and Kym Bishop.
Third quarter belonged to Magpies 46-45.
The last quarter is best described as the battle of the titans.
Zada continued the lead scoring role for Magpies.
Vikings goalers Harris and Freeman shared the scoring role taking advantage of rebounding power over shorter Magpies defenders Jessie-Lee Jones and Shaniqwa Stuart.
It was goal for goal with the result ending in a 55-55 draw.
Zada 38 goals, Sulley-Beales 17, Harris 29, Freeman 26.
Railways looked in trouble against St Josephs in the first quarter.
The magical scoring touch of Teraleyha Coulthard was under pressure from Joes close defending tactic of Zara Heritage, who was filling in for the absence of Breen.
Late in the quarter, Coulthard got her confidence in order with Tanikka Warren to take Railways to a 12-9 lead.
Advertisement
Joes second quarter fell victim to the superior goal circle defending of Railways Peyton Fuller and Rebecca Kennedy to the extent that Joes slumped to a 12-23 deficit.
Regardless of position changes, Joes morale did not improve in the third quarter, 18-34.
To salvage some of its pride, Joes pushed Railways to a competitive fourth quarter.
It was Railways' game 44 (72 per cent) to 26 (50 per cent) much to the delight of coach Shelley O'Brien, who attributed the success to the team dedicating time to focused training sessions.
U13 DIV1
It took the last quarter for top teams Vikings and St Josephs Gold to settle the score on dominance in the division.
Advertisement
By percentage Vikings had the top spot.
Vikings took the first quarter 7-3 thanks to goalers Poppy Doran and Maya Fuller.
Joes settled the second quarter to lead 9-8.
Joes increased its lead through goalers Addison Blinman, Lara Martlew and Matilda Hill by another goal, 14-12.
Joes defenders Amelia Carter and Skyla Edwards applied pressure on Vikings attack to successfully increase the winning margin to 19-14.
Top game.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.