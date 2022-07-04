The Transcontinental
Home/News/Local News

Top two fight for points as goalers run rampant

By Sue Dalla Santa
July 4 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The A Grade Vikings and Magpies game was billed as the clash of the day for Port Augusta netball.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Augusta news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.