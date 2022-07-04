Round 20 of Port Augusta eightball saw Dynamite get back on the winners list while Misfits and Reds struggled to get on the board.
RSL Dynamite 12 d West Augusta Woftam 4
Dynamite recovered from last week's defeat with a comfortable victory over Woftam, who were able to tie the second set, but unable to contain the strong Dynamite team in the other three sets.
Rob Duke and Clay Weidenbach were unbeaten in their four frames, and Rob Genahl was successful in three from four.
Dick Elliot had the best result for Woftam, winning two of his four frames.
West Augusta Tip N Balls 12 d RSL Misfits 4
I do not believe that I have seen as many players involved in the one game under the current conditions as there were in this one, with six representatives for Tip N Balls and seven for Misfits.
Unfortunately for Misfits, they did not have a player to win multiple frames, with four individual players winning one frame apiece.
They did manage to tie the third set, but Tip N Balls were far too strong.
Best players for the winners were Scott Mackinlay and Mick Edwards, unbeaten with three frames each, Tim Allport with three from four and Brodie Tuip who won two of his three frames.
South Augusta Swamp Donkeys 13 d Central Red 3
Swamp Donkeys were far too good for the Red team who, despite tying the second set, were held scoreless in two of the remaining three sets.
The star player of the match was Andrew Reynolds who won his four frames, including an eightball potout.
He was ably supported by Jason Waterworth, who was also undefeated with three from three, and the other three players, Joshua Grantham, Troy Coe and Brandon Sincock all winning two from three.
Three individual players won a frame each for the Red team.
PABC Shooters - Bye
