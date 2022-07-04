The Transcontinental
Dynamite recover from last week's loss to Shooters

By Deane Adams
July 4 2022 - 10:30pm
West Augusta Woftam's Bradley Cox concentrates before taking his shot. Picture: Deane Adams.

Round 20 of Port Augusta eightball saw Dynamite get back on the winners list while Misfits and Reds struggled to get on the board.

