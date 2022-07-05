Students at Carlton School are continuing to hone their artistic talents, working together on a mural with a local artist.
Carlton students in Years 5 to 9 have been studying landscape art and techniques over the last term, following on from their success with portrait painting at the beginning of the year.
After securing a grant through South Australian Living Artists (SALA), the school commissioned local artist Joel Plevin to come in and paint a mural with the students to showcase all they had learned.
The mural was designed to incorporate some of the students' favourite parts of Port Augusta and the school's animal mascots - a kangaroo and an emu.
Carlton teacher Andrew Heathfield said the students all pitched in to bring the painting to life.
"They were a bit nervous, I think, to pick up the paintbrush early in the term, but now coming down with Joel, it seems to be coming together quite well," he said.
"Then they were very confident, they helped him out with a lot of extra direction.
"They're quite independent too now - we'd give them direction and off they'd go."
Mr Heathfield said it had been brilliant to watch the students interact with Mr Plevin and learn from his expertise.
Mr Plevin, who had his first exhibition when he was 14, said he has enjoyed working with the students and their enthusiasm.
"The kids have been helping throughout the whole process," he said.
"When you're young, it's the best time to learn and they've done extremely well.
"It gives them something interesting too."
Mia, a student at the school, said she and her fellow students have had a lot of fun painting the mural.
She said the best part has been seeing the end result.
"It looks amazing now," she said.
"We worked really hard on this."
Mia said she hopes future generations of students get to enjoy to mural as much as she and her classmates do.
