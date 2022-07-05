One of the Far North's prominent police figures was awarded the Australian Police Medal on the 2022 Queen's Birthday Honours List.
Superintendent Paul Roberts was one of three SAPOL officers to received the Australian Police Medal this year, getting recognised for distinguished service to both SAPOL and local communities.
Supt Roberts joined SAPOL straight out of high school in 1980, and has spent most of his career policing in regional South Australia.
The start of his career had his working around the state from Whyalla to Millicent, and he has held roles including Aboriginal aide supervisor at Amata Police Station in the APY Lands.
He has been at the helm of the Far North, operating out of Port Augusta, since 2016 and was instrumental in establishing the Remote and Vulnerable Communities - Zone Emergency Management Group to help local communities stay safe during the pandemic.
Supt Roberts said it was "absolutely dumbfoundingly surprising" to be named as one of the recipients.
"You don't think that ... you meet the threshold for this sort of acknowledgement," he said.
"My opinion is that recognition like this never occurs without the support of those people around you and those opportunities that present themselves throughout your career.
"So really, all you're doing is accepting the award on the shoulders of those people that have supported you throughout those 40-odd years - both within the organisation and within the community."
Supt Roberts said he was never in it for the recognition and he was just doing what he thought everyone expected of police officers.
"You just reflect and you look around, you think there are so many deserving people around you, you must have been the lucky one they picked out of the hat, as it were, to receive that acknowledgement," he said.
According to Supt Roberts, it is hard to pick a standout memory from his policing career.
He said he has had the opportunity to do amazing things through his time with SAPOL.
"The camaraderie, the career and the opportunities overall has been great," he said.
"I've travelled to every state in Australia, I worked in the highlands of New Guinea for two years, all of those things were driven by having a career within SAPOL.
"How do you pick the best?"
Supt Roberts said there is "hardly anything" he would regret or not want to repeat through his time at SAPOL because every experience has contributed to who he is now.
