Calling all civic-minded residents of Port Augusta - now is the time to put up your hand for a role in local government.
Most people aged older than 18 who live, own or lease property in the council area can be eligible to vote.
The council said would-be civic leaders must be enrolled on the council's voters' roll. Residents are eligible to vote if they are:
Contenders will automatically appear on the roll and receive a postal ballot pack if they are on the State Electoral Roll (House of Assembly Roll) which means they vote in state elections. Useful information:
Under the Local Government (Elections) Act 1999, there is a requirement to purge the council supplementary roll on January 1 every election year.
Landlords, business lessees and resident non-Australian citizens are removed from council's voters' roll and must re-enrol to be able to vote.
If you have been removed from the roll under these provisions, you must re-enrol before the roll closing deadline of July 29, otherwise you will not be able to vote in the 2022 elections.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
