If you are not an Australian citizen, and not on the State (House of Assembly) electoral roll you can vote in a council election, as long as you are above 18 years of age and have lived in the council area for more than one month.

You can also vote in a council election if you own a rateable property in the area, regardless of whether you live in it.

Organisations, business owners or occupiers are required to nominate a designated person to vote on their behalf who is a natural person, of or above 18 years of age.