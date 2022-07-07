When Mayor Brett Benbow walks the streets of Port Augusta he sees many new faces.
He says this is the "fantastic" result of a population drift to his Upper Spencer Gulf city.
According to a new report, the number of people moving from capital cities to Port Augusta has increased by 74 per cent in the year to March compared with the previous year.
This means the northern centre at the Crossroads of Australia ranks third nationally for this kind of population movement.
The report was prepared by the Commonwealth Bank and the Regional Australia Institute which is an independent think-tank.
"There are a lot more young families in town," Mr Benbow said.
"I have lived here all my life and you usually know a face, but you walk down the street and there are a lot of people who are new and fresh. It is great.
"We have green energy, great weather and the Flinders Ranges and Spencer Gulf are nearby.
"I am surprised it takes people so long to work out why it is a great place in which to live."
He said it was hard to judge whether services had increased as a result of the migration, but he said the Port Augusta City Council "continues to do what we do".
"Hopefully, what we will see is housing growth and people taking up properties which will build our rate base and enable rates to be reduced," he said.
The local employment scenario has been boosted by fly-in-fly-out workers for mines including Prominent Hill, Carrapateena and Challenger.
Mr Benbow said that plans for transporting ore by barges from the former power station site had revived old wharfie qualifications in a case of "history repeating itself".
A new ambulance station was expected to be built and the Royal Flying Doctor Service was constructing premises.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
