A not-for-profit community dance club is getting ready to hit the stage with a show that aims to get people talking about the importance of mental health.
Ignite Cheer and Dance has been working hard to prepare for its latest performance of Impact, an event that brings mental health into the limelight.
The performance uses dance, poetry and spoken-word to highlight how mental health can impact someone's life, along with allowing those on stage to share some of their personal experiences as well.
Ignite founder and head coach Madeline Little said shows like this one are a great way to dispel some of the stigma surrounding complex mental health issues.
"Because I mentor a lot of teenagers and children, I think it's a great platform and place to start those conversations," Ms Little said.
"So as we grow up we can have those hard chats with friends and family and it might just make the difference to someone who is struggling.
"Being a dance teacher, a really good way to put those conversations in a different light is to perform them."
Ms Little said being able to perform and express some of these emotions to family, friends and the community helps take some of the awkwardness away from holding discussions on mental health.
This, she said, has ended up being a powerful platform for her students and has been received well by the community in the past.
"The friends and family that come to watch, and some of the general public, have had really positive feedback," she said.
"It is quite a raw, emotional event, however they feel like it is very important and also beautiful."
Ms Little asked the community to show support once again, with profits from this year's Impact going towards the Black Dog Institute.
"This year, we'll have a guest speaker there who will be talking about what we can do to make our community that little bit safer for those struggling with their mental health," she said.
"And also where you can go for training and support because it is difficult in a regional area to access those things."
Impact will hit the stage on Friday, July 22 at the Jacka Brothers Brewery in Melrose.
Tickets are available online, with costs including a bus from Port Augusta to Melrose to ensure people are able to both enjoy a night out and get back home safely.
