The Transcontinental
Home/News/Local News

Young dancers set to get on stage in performance for mental health awareness

Aidan Curtis
By Aidan Curtis
Updated July 8 2022 - 4:38am, first published 4:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Impact uses the stage as a way to talk about mental health and raise money for services to help people who might be struggling. Picture: Ignite Cheer and Dance.

A not-for-profit community dance club is getting ready to hit the stage with a show that aims to get people talking about the importance of mental health.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aidan Curtis

Aidan Curtis

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Augusta news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.