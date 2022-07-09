The Transcontinental
Home/News/Local News

Aboriginals and others should 'hold hands' for a better future: Port Augusta's Angelina

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
Updated July 9 2022 - 10:47am, first published 9:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HONOUR: Award recipient Angelina McKenzie-Stuart, daughter of a member of the Stolen Generation, looks back fondly at her time in the outback.

One-time rabbit-trapper and horse wrangler Angelina McKenzie-Stuart sees a bright future for people to work together in Australia.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Mayfield

Greg Mayfield

Group Editor SA

As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.

Local News

Get the latest Port Augusta news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.