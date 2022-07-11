A Grade coaches know with only four teams in the competition the most important stage of the season is the finals round which is fast approaching, not so much the current win-loss record. Vikings in 2021 won the premiership after finishing third in the minor round.
Last season there were five teams which included Quorn.
Unfortunately, without depth of players to draw from lower senior grades to be competitive players dispersed to other clubs and neighbouring associations.
A Grade Vikings, Railways, Magpies and St Josephs all have reputable players where a lot of the focus shines on the goalers and defenders. However, the teams have dynamic midcourt players that deserve recognition.
Magpies have recruited well with Wing Attack/Centre Brigette Treloar whose fitness allows her to contest on the centre pass, move fast through the court to capture interceptions and backs up around the goal circle. Her best skill is her decision making under pressure to deliver flawless passes.
Ellie Packard anticipates play to the extent there are times she hovers to invade opposition space effectively to gain turnover possessions for Magpies.
Vikings very good trio combination Allison Pullen, Ellyssa Myles and Belinda Myles can create a strenuous bond that is a tough gig for opposing players to break loose.
Railways have Shalana Cox and Rosie Venning supporting their very strong goaler and defender powerhouses. They flow the ball through the midcourt.
There is no denying clubs have had to cope with ongoing Covid isolation/injuries of players.
St Josephs has coped with the agenda by rotating the tenacious combinations of Kelli Harvey, Brooke Groth, Maia Scharenberg, Charlotte Hill and Tylah Winton to deliver its best competitive strategy to match opposing tactics.
This week Vikings felt the difficulties of improvising a strategy in the absence of key players, one being goaler Tiana Freeman. The midcourt tussles between Vikings and Railways players were strenuous. Vikings Belinda Myles, Allison Pullen and Tyrell Yarren had to strive hard to break through Railways zone defence. Railways Rebecca Kennedy and Peyton
Fuller stamped out Vikings attack in the goal circle. It was a big win to Railways 54-37.
Coulthard 29 goals, Warren 25, Harris 18, E Myles 19 goals.
In form Magpies led once again by Aysha Zada (32/40 80%) was well served by the competitive possessions by Hunter, Treloar, Pyman and Packard. St Josephs in the midcourt had Harvey, Hill, Scharenberg and Janiak providing spirited efforts to contribute to a challenging 8 goal deficit (33-41) until Magpies rallied strong in the last 5 minutes of the 4th quarter.
Players exchanged turnovers and unforced errors to each other with Magpies capitalising on accuracy to seal the match 57-43. Sulley-Beales 14 goals, Amanda Horner 36 goals, Hill 6 goals.
