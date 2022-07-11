A member of the Stolen Generation accepted Umeewarra Media's trophy for South Australian Business of the Year at a ceremony in Adelaide.
Lavene Ngatokorua, a board member, was there to collect the award as part of the National Aborigines and Islanders Day Observance Committee (NAIDOC) celebrations.
The NAIDOC Week is the biggest week of the year in Port Augusta. This year, there were 25 events on six days from Sunday, July 3, to Friday, July 8. It is a hugely successful and positive week that brings the community together.
During the week, Ms Ngatokorua was involved in the screening at the Port Augusta cinema of MoZzi x Inkatja which was first shown at the Adelaide Fringe this year.
She and her son, Dre, decided to bring it back to their community. It is her story of her removal from her family as told through her art and narrated by Dre.
Many more non-Aboriginal people became involved and attended events including Culture Day and the March.
A new event was introduced - Youth Day at Central Oval.
More than 300 students were involved in traditional games, art and other activities.
They created a big human dot painting with the children wearing coloured hats with photographs being taken from a drone.
The award winners were Dre Ngatokorua as Person of the Year, Ian Crombie as Male Elder of the Year and Paul Roberts as Unsung Hero.
The latter award is usually presented to a non-Aboriginal person who goes above and beyond for our community.
Other award winners were Lifetime Achievement - Brenda Forbes; Female Elder - Susan Dodd; Sportsperson of the year - Apprentice of the Year - Tarek Dadleh; Youth of the Year - Sarcha Taylor; Scholar of the Year - Robert Crilly; Artist of the Year - Juanella McKenzie; Business of the year - Yards to be Done - presented to owner Dwayne Kemp.
At the Corporate Breakfast on Monday, a smoking ceremony was held for about 100 people who attended at the golf course.
Also on Monday, there was the Colour Run that saw hundreds of kids become involved with the finale down at the foreshore.
About 600 attended the Culture Day on Tuesday.
Eddie Peters, a Torres Strait Islander dancer, performed at that event.
Umeewarra ran the NAIDOC news each night and this was well received by the community
People watched the live content around the world including in Italy, France, Africa and Iceland
Organisers had feedback from people in attendance that Port Augusta has the biggest celebration in Australia.
The celebrations were put together by Umeewarra and the Davenport Community Council.
Umeewarra chief executive officer Vince Coulthard praised those involved in the event.
"There have been great people in our community doing great work for many years," he said.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
