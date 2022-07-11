A huge street march and a South Australian award for a community organisation were highlights of indigenous celebrations in Port Augusta.
The parade of 600 people, including non-Aboriginals, took place on Friday in National Aborigines and Islanders Day Observance Committee (NAIDOC) celebrations.
Children were involved in many of the activities. A church service was in Gladstone Square on Sunday, July 3, when the celebrations began.
Umeewarra Aboriginal Media Association, led by Vince Coulthard and involving eight workers and volunteers, was named Business of the Year in the South Australian NAIDOC awards at the Adelaide Convention Centre. Mr Coulthard said it had been estimated that for every dollar of federal funding received by the centre, it generated $4.30 in "social return".
If you've got a story to tell, I'd love to hear from you. Email me at juanita.greville@austcommunitymedia.com.au
