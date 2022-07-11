The Transcontinental
Home/News/Local News

Port Augusta hosts big turnout for march in Aboriginal celebrations and wins state award

Juanita Greville
By Juanita Greville
Updated July 11 2022 - 8:00am, first published 7:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A huge street march and a South Australian award for a community organisation were highlights of indigenous celebrations in Port Augusta.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Juanita Greville

Juanita Greville

Editor, Remote Mastheads

If you've got a story to tell, I'd love to hear from you. Email me at juanita.greville@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Port Augusta news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.