Teams tussle, trade blows in quest for Port Augusta eightball win

Port Augusta eightball had some tight games in round 21.
This was a tight contest between the top and third placed teams who traded blows for the opening two sets, with scores tied until Dynamite took control to win each of the remaining sets by three frames to one. All four players for Dynamite were solid contributors, with Rob Duke and Clay Weidenbach winning three and Brenton Schulz and Norm Wood winning two, all from their four frames.
Best players for South were Anthony Grantham with three and Andrew Reynolds two from four.
It was a credible performance by an undermanned fifth placed Woftam against their fourth placed opponents. They tied two sets but were unable to match Shooters in the other two sets, going down by one frame to three in each.
Shooters used six players throughout the match, led by Josh Grantham who won the three frames that he played.
James Little won three from four and Mick Freeman won two from three to also be better players for the winners. Best players for Woftam were Dick Elliot and Ian Long with three and two wins respectively from their four attempts.
The battle for the wooden spoon continued with another enticing encounter between the bottom two teams who could not be separated after sixteen frames.
Misfits got the early break, winning the opening set by three frames to one, only to be matched by the Reds in the second set.
The remaining two sets were tied, with the final result going down to the last frame. Deane Adams had a night out for the Reds, winning his four frames, with Kelvyn Rigden and Simon McNicol each winning two from four.
Misfits used six players during the match, with their better players being Daniel Quigley, three from four, and Allan Quigley who won the two frames that he played.
West Augusta Tip N Balls - Bye
