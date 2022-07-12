South wins scrappy game against Central in football at Port Augusta

Despite wayward kicking in windy weather, South Augusta triumphed against Central Augusta in Spencer Gulf League football on Saturday.
The Bulldogs defeated the Bloods 5-15 (45) to 3-5 (23) at Central Oval in Port Augusta in what was a scrappy affair that still gave South two valuable premiership points.
Advertisement
The first half was a reasonable spectacle, but standards fell away in the second half.
The wind was blowing from the highway towards the netball courts.
Kriston Thompson, Billy-Joe Russell, Cameron Tiggemann, Ethan Reid and Jack Kerin starred for South Augusta.
But Central Augusta's prime on-baller Jack Muirhead dominated in a classy performance.
The club was lacking ruckman Mark Fuller who was missing because of an ankle injury.
The Bulldogs seemed to miss the big sticks with their snapshots.
This was because of the pressure which was a feature of the match from both teams.
South Augusta could finish in the top two on the premiership ladder if everything goes right for them.
The club would need league powerhouses Solomontown and Lions to make a few slip-ups for this to happen.
The final four is just about set with Lions on top separated by percentage from Solomontown with both on nine wins and 18 points.
Third is South Augusta followed by Port which seems to have fourth spot sewn up barring a late threat from Central Augusta.
Six matches remain in the season with each club playing everyone else at least once.
In the grudge match at Port Pirie between Solomontown and Port at Memorial Oval on Saturday, it was plain that the young Bulldogs need more time to develop their skills.
The club was going for its fourth win in a row which has not happened for a long time.
The Cats' experience and maturity shone as they defeated their arch-rivals 23-17 (155) to 5-6 (36).
Dylan Boundy kicked eight goals for Solomontown in an outstanding display of attacking football.
Best for the Cats were Corey Davey, Jonathon Hayes, Ryan Saracino, Joel Baker and Ben Coffey.
Advertisement
Best for the Bulldogs were Patrick McNamara, Liam Dreaver, Fraser Doyle, Flynn bullen and Jarrod Smith.
The young West Augusta team had a character-building loss against the Lions at Chinnery Park Oval on Saturday - 21-12 (138) to 5-3 (33).
The Hawks are rebuilding after a big turn-over of players this season.
Best for the Lions were Dylan Aldridge, Tyler Eckert, Luke Patterson, Joel Palmer and Cooper Promnitz.
Best for the Hawks were Hayden Warren, Michael Curley, Ty Harrison, Aaron Toome and Blake Packard.
Dylan Aldridge was a stand-out for the Lions with an amazing eight goals.
Advertisement
More football reports for the Spencer Gulf League in The Transcontinental in coming weeks.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.