An an amazing financial feat, Port Augusta residents have been offered a zero change in rates in 2022-23.
It will be the second year in a row that Port Augusta City Council has adopted a nil increase in rates in its budget.
The 2022-23 business plan and budget were approved by elected members at a meeting on Tuesday, July 12.
The council said it had budgeted "for a reduction in general rates after a zero increase in general rates in 2020-21".
It was necessary to ensure a mix of mandatory and discretionary services, as well as capital works, while meeting the needs of residents, businesses and visitors to the region.
Mayor Brett Benbow said it was a "challenging time for council as well as for ratepayers with cost-of-living increases".
"Individuals, businesses and community groups have different views about what services and programs should be provided," he said.
The business plan and budget look at renewal of assets with more than $10.5 million being budgeted for capital projects.
The budget is based on a long-term financial plan to improve the finances of the council.
It said "efficiencies" had been included in the budget to achieve the deficit outlined in the plan.
"Port Augusta City Council will continue to lobby for legislative change in rating of renewable energy projects and the provision of mandatory rate rebates. Both will impact significantly on the council." Mr Benbow said.
"There are some new developments proposed for the region and the council hopes that this will result in growth in the number of rateable properties in Port Augusta."
The business plan and budget can be downloaded from https://www.portaugusta.sa.gov.au/the-council/council-documents/business-plans
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
