The Transcontinental
Home/News/Local News

Fantastic result for residents as Port Augusta City Council adopts zero change to rates.

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
Updated July 14 2022 - 5:55am, first published 5:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TOUGH TIMES: Mayor Brett Benbow said it was a "challenging time" for council's finances amid cost-of-living increases.

An an amazing financial feat, Port Augusta residents have been offered a zero change in rates in 2022-23.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Mayfield

Greg Mayfield

Group Editor SA

As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.

Local News

Get the latest Port Augusta news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.