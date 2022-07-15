Aboriginals are breaking their "silence" on street troubles in Port Augusta.
In what is thought to be a "first" for country South Australia, Adnyamathanha leader Charlie Jackson has launched a First Peoples' group to tackle problem behaviour in the town.
Instead of waiting for government departments to deal with the matter, this Aboriginal group will come up with remedies of their own.
It will include Mr Jackson travelling to "The Lands" in the outback to talk to he Tjilpi or Elders, seeking their help in curbing behaviour by younger people.
He has already met Giles MP Eddie Hughes and Independent Stuart MP and Cabinet Minister Geoff Brock to outline the group's plans.
"I would like to get 10,000 or 20,000 people to join us," he said.
"It is the first time an Aboriginal group is going to lead the solution.
"It has always been the state, federal or local governments dealing with it."
Mr Jackson is renowned for taking on big issues, particularly those affecting the Adnyamathanha based in Port Augusta and the Flinders Ranges.
The new organisation will be called First Peoples' Solution Group 22 to look at issues including:
Mr Jackson sees the move as being part of recognition for his people.
"Australia has a history before Captain Cook's arrival. We had all those structures in place," he said.
"I am a living identity of that where I can speak the language and I know all about our culture.
"Why can't Aboriginals be given an opportunity to fix these problems ... if it continues in the future 10 to 20 years from now what is going to happen to the old people? Where are the leaders who are coming to step to take responsibility?"
He said the group included Indians and other non-Aboriginal members.
"The Aboriginal community has been silent. We have to step up to express ourselves," he said.
"This is the first time in SA that an Aboriginal entity has identified as First People.
"If you look at what state and federal governments are doing - they are talking about having Aboriginal people recognised in the Constitution.
"What I am doing is presenting that information already. While I am doing that, I am also saying why can't Aboriginal people be given the opportunity to fix this problem in Port Augusta.
"Do you want a revolution - I will give it to you."
The group formed about three months ago with a $10 membership fee. It will circulate a newsletter.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
