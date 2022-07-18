Football's stars of tomorrow will be on show at South Augusta Football Club's Family Fun Day.
In mini-football, under-seven players will kick off the day at Central Oval with their program at 8.30am on Sunday, August 7.
This will be followed by under nine at 9.30am and under 11 at 10.30am.
A women's match between South Augusta and South Whyalla will be contested at 11.30am.
With a gold-coin admission and free gate raffle, the event will live up to its billing as a mixture of "footy+family+fun".
It will be a great opportunity to see the footballers of tomorrow as well as some of the best women players in the Upper Spencer Gulf.
There will be games and a jumping castle for the young-at-heart.
Sponsors include Sundrop, Saltbursh Surf, Cup and Cone, North East Isuzu and Terry Gardiner's Meats and Smallgoods.
The event will run from 8.30am to 12.30pm.
Meanwhile, Central Augusta Football Club will host a reunion on Saturday, August 6.
The event is for players, officials, support staff and others who were involved from 1976 until 1986.
Central will play West Augusta at ETSA Oval that day.
To confirm attendance, contact Deane Adams 0421 620 382 or dino-1950@hotmail.com or Woody Turner 0429 865 645 or julieturner59@hotmail.com.
