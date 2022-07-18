South Swamp Donkeys, West winners in round 22 of Port Augusta eightball

Port Augusta Eightball Association round 22, July 12 results
South Swamp Donkeys 9 d PABC Shooters 7
Led by Jason Waterworth who won his four frames that included an eightball potout, South were able to take the points in a close encounter.
Trailing by two frames heading into the final set, Shooters could only manage to tie the set at two frames apiece. Waterworth was well supported by Andrew Reynolds, who won three of his four frames.
Best players for Shooters were James Little with three from four, and Josh Grantham and Rob Grimes, both of whom won two of their four frames.
West Augusta Tip N Balls 15 d Central Red 1
The Red team would be pleased that they don't have to meet Tip N Balls again this season as it is the second time that they have been subjected to this score line.
On both occasions, Dani Grantham was the only Red player to take a frame from the opposition.
The six players used by Tip N Balls all contributed to their victory, with Tim Allport, Brodie Tuip, Dave Allport and Mick Edwards winning three from three and Darren Strawbridge winning the two frames that he played.
RSL Misfits v RSL Dynamite was postponed.
West Augusta Woftam - Bye
