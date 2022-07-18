The Transcontinental
Home/News/Local News

Mayor Brett Benbow outlines a bright future for Port Augusta's new job-spinning projects

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
Updated July 18 2022 - 7:34am, first published 6:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FUTURE: Mayor Brett Benbow is confident of a great future for Port Augusta with major projects in the pipeline.

Port Augusta Mayor Brett Benbow has revealed the secret behind the council's zero rate increase as well as outlined a bright future for the town.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Mayfield

Greg Mayfield

Group Editor SA

As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.

Local News

Get the latest Port Augusta news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.