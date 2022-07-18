Port Augusta Mayor Brett Benbow has revealed the secret behind the council's zero rate increase as well as outlined a bright future for the town.
He said a $3 million grant for next three-and-a-half years had been provided by the state government for the world-renowned Arid Lands Botanic Gardens.
The allocation worked out to be $750,000 yearly compared with the gardens' usual cost to Port Pirie City Council of $680,000.
This healthy financial situation enabled the civic leaders to adopt a zero increase in rates - for the second year in a row.
"We are pretty proud of what we have done," Mr Benbow said.
"I met with Premier Peter Malinauskas for the past three years regarding the gardens and it was well received.
"The gardens are known internationally and are used by the Sydney university in its work.
"The grant is going straight off the rate base and we will be able to continue the gardens. It is a win-win for everyone."
He said the zero increase - actually minus 1.2 per cent - was unique.
"I don't think you will see a council do what we have done in the past three years," he said.
"There is still money we can save. We know rates are high and we are doing our best to bring them down slowly and easily."
The council had switched from site valuations to capital valuations and this influenced the council's financial plan.
"We are still building roads and maintaining the footpath program," he said.
"We are upgrading the pool and the government provided $1 million for that.
"It will have a water-splash area for the kids and the pool will be improved."
He said Port Augusta was "moving ahead".
Projects included eight renewable-energy ventures as well as the company, Port Augusta Operations, developing the old power station to export magnetite iron ore mined near Olary in the outback.
Another jewel in the crown is the $125 million Hallett Group green cement project using material from Port Augusta, Whyalla and Port Pirie.
The development will create about 50 jobs.
Another economic boost will come from the arrival of Bunnings hardware store at a site near the Standpipe Golf Motor Inn on the westside.
Approvals have been granted for what will be a 12-month program to build the store.
"People who used to go to Adelaide in a three-hour trip can go to Bunnings in Port Augusta. We expected people will visit the store from the Flinders Ranges," he said.
"We have had a lot of challenges - we had the COVID-19 pandemic for two years - continue to function very well."
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
