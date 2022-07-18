Discover what's on around the region

Advertisement
STRETCHING OUT
Sunrise Yoga returns
From Friday, July 1, Central Oval from 6am to 7am. Sunrise Yoga is back, so whip out the yoga mat and limber up. For more information and bookings, contact admin@centraloval/com.au
ON THE CANVAS
Paint it Friday
Fridays at the Salvos Hub, 10am to 11:30. Learn some art skills while having fun with paints. 100 Carlton Parade, Port Augusta. Call 8641 1021 for more details.
CUE UP
Free eight-ball
Have a crack at eight-ball at the Commonwealth Hotel. Every Tuesday and Saturday from 3pm to 6pm, the eight ball tables are free for anyone to use.
ART ON DISPLAY
Malka Aboriginal Art Prize Exhibition
Weekdays until July 23 at the Yarta Purtli Art Gallery. Have a look at what some of the best local artists have to offer, for more information visit https://www.facebook.com/yartapurtli/
MARKET FAIR
Quorn Produce and Craft Market
Sunday, July 24, Quorn Town Hall, 8.30am-2.30pm, homemade goods, local produce, handmade arts and crafts, food and drink available.
OUT AND ABOUT
Family fun day
Sunday, August 7, Central Oval from 8:30am to 12:30pm. South Augusta Football Club is set to host its family fun day with footy, food and fun for the kids. Gold coin entry with a free gate raffle. Come on down, watch some footy, and have a blast.
CUTTLEFEST
Two-month festival
Until the end of August. Snorkle with the cuttlefish, learn about the ocean, take a boat ride or catch one of the parades. It's all happening Whyalla for Cuttlefest. With the winter storms abounding, you might pick up a treasure by doing some beachcombing. Hit the road for a great day or weekend out.
FOOTBALL REUNION
Central Augusta event
August 6 - Central Augusta Football Club will hold a club reunion on Saturday, August 6, for all players, officials and support staff etc who were involved during the seasons from 1976 until 1986 inclusive. Centrals play against West at ETSA Oval on that day. Please contact Deane Adams on 0421 620 382 or dino-1950@hotmail.com or Woody Turner on 0429 865 645 or julieturner59@hotmail.com if you will be attending.
ART FOR BEGINNERS
Resin art workshop
Sunday, August 28 at 1pm at the Arid Lands Botanic Garden. Have a crack at resin art and make your own serving board or coaster. Visit www.pineapplecreations.art
