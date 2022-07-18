The Transcontinental
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Discover what's on around the region

SH
By Sharon Hansen
Updated July 18 2022 - 11:58pm, first published 6:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Discover what's on around the region
Discover what's on around the region
Indulge your artistic side with painting or gallery gazing, or get stretching with a sunrise yoga session.

Advertisement

Ad
Try your hand at eightball or yoga, and get involved with NAIDOC week events. Image: Shutterstock

STRETCHING OUT

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SH

Sharon Hansen

Local News

Get the latest Port Augusta news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.