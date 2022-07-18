A $125 million green cement project slated for Port Augusta is described as the most significant carbon-reduction innovation project ever for that industry.
Adelaide-based Hallett Group will build what it says is a "sovereign manufacturing capability" at the old power station site.
Advertisement
It would process and distribute three streams of Australian-generated industrial waste into low-carbon green cement products using renewable energy.
About 50 jobs will be created in Port Augusta and Whyalla along with new structures in Port Adelaide.
The company says the project will reduce Australian carbon dioxide emissions of 300,000 tonnes yearly, growing to about one million tonnes yearly in years to come.
This amounts to about one per cent of the entire Australian 2030 carbon-dioxide reduction target.
Hallett says it will manufacture supplementary cementitious materials (SCMs) that can replace more than one-half of traditional high carbon-dioxide-emitting clinker-based cement.
The operation will be based at Port Augusta and will extract and use historic waste flyash from the previous power station operations.
It will provide both the Liberty Whyalla Steelworks and the Nyrstar Port Pirie multi-metals smelter with the opportunity to provide valuable materials to the project to reduce their environmental footprints. The project will include:
The combined processing facility and green cement blending and distribution hub at Port Augusta will be powered by locally produced renewable wind and solar power.
At Port Adelaide, a green cement blending and distribution hub will be combined with import and export capability.
Federal Grey MP Rowan Ramsey said the project met the objectives of the former government to reduce emissions through technology not taxes.
Independent Stuart MP and Cabinet Minister Geoff Brock said it was an innovative idea to use waste from Nyrstar, Port Pirie, the old power station and Liberty Steel.
Giles MP Eddie Hughes said it would be a great project for the Upper Spencer Gulf with benefits for Port Augusta, Whyalla and Port Pirie.
Nyrstar Vice-President Australian Operations, Dale Webb, said his company was excited to be partnering with Hallett to reduce emissions, create jobs and maximise the value of Australia's minerals.
Port Augusta Mayor and council chief executive officer John Banks welcomed the economic development opportunity afforded by the project.
Port Pirie Mayor Leon Stephens said his council had great interest in the project, particularly with the involvement of the other two cities and byproducts that should be managed wisely. "This project encapsulates that," he said.
Whyalla Mayor Clare McLaughlin said that given her council's focus on reducing the city's carbon footprint, it was welcome news that a plant aimed at reducing the nation's carbon dioxide emissions had been proposed.
Advertisement
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.