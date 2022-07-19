Vikings on top with five rounds to go in Pt Augusta netball

PORT Augusta netball sides are now preparing for the last five weeks of the season.
No games were held on Saturday, July 16, due to the traditional school holiday break.
Advertisement
the break provided the opportunity to reflect on the season so far.
In the A grade competition, Vikings, 15 points, are top followed by Magpies 11, Railways 10 and St Josephs four.
It is easy to say that games won are as a result of action in the goal circle either by the defenders or the goalers.
How influential are the A grade goalers when it comes to being the match winner for their team?
Fast becoming quite remarkable in the accuracy stakes is Vikings Jessie Harris.
She adds vitality in the midcourt in her bid to dash to take her position inside the circle.
The plan works well allowing Tiana Freeman room to vary her moves from the baseline and to position well for rebounds.
When required Vikings also have the option to play defender Ashleigh McKenna of midcourter Ellyssa Myles.
The depth of choice is a firepower Vikings use as backup.
The most difficult goaler to subdue is Magpies' Aysha Zada who is the most skilful of all goalers.
Her grace, natural high elevation ability to make the worst passes look correct and unflappable demeanour to command control in the goal circle is a pleasure to watch.
All this ability is capped off with dead eye 80 percent plus accuracy.
To strengthen the winning capacity is the dynamic playmaking of Nicola Sulley-Beales who astutely assesses which one of them is best to attempt the scoring task.
It is usually Zada.
Railways depend on Teraleyha Coulthard to use her flamboyant style to stack up the goals.
Her style can catch defenders off guard with her quick teasing fake passes before flicking the ball towards the ring.
It is amazing that 80 percent make the target.
Advertisement
Also reliable is Tanikka Warren who works hard to find space to vary the passing approaches into the circle and when in possession adds to the scoring.
St Josephs has fantastic ability in its three goalers, the most senior being Amanda Horner. It is Horner who stands firm against "pushy" defenders.
She elects to position mid to close range to the goal ring and can stun defenders when scoring long range under pressure.
When confidence is high Lucy Janiak and Charlotte Hill are blazing hot with amazing long shots and clever position making.
What unbalances the confidence, accuracy and second chances to score off a rebound with all the goalers is the 'roasting' they get from defenders.
The defenders who stick close with goaler moves, anticipate interceptions and out-round have the ability to turn a game.
Advertisement
Peyton Fuller, Rebecca Kennedy, Taylor Breen, Shinae Dunlop, Sophie Warren, Jessie-lee Jones, Ashleigh McKenna and Kym Bishop are all loaded with the skills.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.