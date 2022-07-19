The Transcontinental
Home/News/Local News

Vikings on top with five rounds to go in Pt Augusta netball

By Sue Dalla Santa
Updated July 19 2022 - 12:04am, first published 12:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

PORT Augusta netball sides are now preparing for the last five weeks of the season.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Augusta news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.