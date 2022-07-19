The federal government has been urged to take action more quickly to combat the risk of foot-and-mouth disease in Australia.
The demand comes from Grey MP Rowan Ramsey who represents an area including the Upper Spencer Gulf and Eyre Peninsula as well as the outback.
He said the number of Australian tourists visiting Bali, Indonesia, was surging and the government must "move harder and faster" to ensure the outbreak of foot-and-mouth was not transported to our shores.
"The dangers and potential damage which could be caused by an outbreak of the disease in Australia simply cannot be understated," he said.
"Foot-and-mouth affects sheep, cattle, goats, pigs, buffalo, deer and camels. We have not had a case in Australia for more than 100 years, but one would have to doubt our ability to eliminate it in the event of a breakout, given the millions of feral goats, pigs, deer, buffalo and camels in our country."
He said the livestock industry, worth tens of billions of dollars yearly, would be "smashed" by an outbreak.
It was not only about the industry, but the "shocking healthy outcomes for these animals," he said.
Mr Ramsey caught up with Brian Tiller from Warnertown, near Port Pirie, where his family operates a major stud cattle and feedlot operation.
"If foot-and-mouth gets a foothold here, it could obliterate our operation. We have established our stud on generational selection and the export market is so important to our feedlot," said Mr Tiller.
Mr Ramsey said Australian tourists visiting Bali look set to again reach their pre-COVID-19 levels.
"Tourists to Bali look set to reach in excess of a million a year and we simply cannot afford to take any risks with this threat," he said.
"If the government is not going to take the step of closing traffic to and from Indonesia, then a much higher level of rules and compliance need to be introduced immediately, particularly for those returning from Bali.
"Foot baths should be mandatory and tourists should be prepared to forfeit any shoes they wear in Indonesia.
"Customs should be opening every piece of luggage and inspecting for carrier goods. Not everyone honestly declares at customs and while most do, anyone can make a mistake.
"We have zero foot-and-mouth in Australia today and have the ability to keep it that way if we are sufficiently determined.
"We have been warned and any failure to keep out this dreadful disease will sit directly on the government's doorstep.
"I contacted the Agricultural Minister Murray Watt last week to put my concerns to him and I urge others to do the same."
Comment was sought from the government.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
