Northern Zone in gallant performance at South Australian Country Football Championships

Greg Mayfield
Greg Mayfield
Updated July 19 2022 - 1:25am, first published 12:52am
LEADER: Jono Hayes, pictured with his Solomontown coach 'Joel' Head, was among the star performers for Northern Zone at the country titles.
STAR: One of Northern Zone's stars Jono Hayes, left, is pictured with Australian Community Media SA Group Editor Greg Mayfield.
Northern Zone footballers narrowly miss country titles grand final

Northern Zone, laden with players from the Iron Triangle, narrowly missed a spot in the grand final of the South Australian country football championships in Whyalla.

