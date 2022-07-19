Northern Zone footballers narrowly miss country titles grand final

Advertisement
Northern Zone, laden with players from the Iron Triangle, narrowly missed a spot in the grand final of the South Australian country football championships in Whyalla.
After two losses in the qualifying rounds and a win in the finals, the team was just short on percentage to make the grand final won by South East.
The rounds on Saturday were hampered by a six-goal wind and players having only a short time on the field because of the 2x25- minute halves.
The team lost the toss and kicked into the wind in every game on the Saturday.
On the first day, last year's champions Southern Districts defeated Northern 3-4 (22) to 2-5 (17) and South East defeated Northern 10-4 (64) to 4-7 (31) at Bennett Oval.
But on the second day with a 4x20-minute quarters' format and calm weather, Northern walloped Southern Districts in a sixth versus fifth final 10-11 (71) to 7-5 (47).
Northern finished the carnival fifth out of six teams.
Star players for Northern included Jono Hayes, of Port Pirie's Solomontown, and Joel Harmer, of Port Pirie's Lions. Henderson, of Broken Hill, Ballantyne, of the Northern Areas Football Association, and Jackson, of Whyalla, were outstanding.
In the women's championship, Northern finished fourth out of six teams. In the finals, in a fourth versus third clash, Northern lost to Central 5-4 (34) to 0-6 (6) at Memorial Oval.
