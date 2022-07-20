Aboriginal leader Vince Coulthard says more recreation is needed for young people in Port Augusta.
Mr Coulthard made the call amid discussion about ways to tackle street trouble in the city.
It comes after the formation of the First Peoples Solution Group 22 to provide an indigenous response to the problem.
"There is not really a lot of entertainment for kids," Mr Coulthard said.
"They have the skate park, but that is pretty much it other than sport such as footy and netball.
"I used to take a group of kids from Port Augusta to Whyalla and Port Pirie to go bowling.
"There were fun parlours in the past in Port Augusta, but they are closed now.
"Because of the boredom, the kids go around getting into other mischief.
"They are hungry to do something. If entertainment is not provided, they go out to provide their own entertainment and, sad to say, some of it is anti-social behaviour."
He said the matter could be put up for discussion.
Adnyamathanha Elder Charlie Jackson, also of Port Augusta, led the formation of the First Peoples Solution Group 22.
He said Aboriginals had been "silent" for too long and now should themselves deal with the problems in the city.
Mr Jackson plans to visit "the lands" in the outback to talk to local Elders about movement of people from there to Port Augusta.
The group will monitor problems faced by First People visiting the city as well as look at residents' issues.
Two service centres would be set up, one on the eastside and one on the westside.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
