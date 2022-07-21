Civic leaders were divided on two issues raised at the Port Augusta City Council.
In each case, a "division" was called in which councillors' votes for or against are recorded.
One matter related to the former Navy Cadets' site and the other involved the eastside swimming pontoon jetty.
Regarding the lease or licence for the former cadets' site, Cr Johnston, seconded by Deputy Mayor Brown, moved that council:
After the move was carried, Cr Shine called for a "division".
Mayor Brett Benbow set aside the vote while the count was conducted.
Members in favour were Deputy Mayor Brown, Crs Johnston, Marsh, Paynter and Singh.
Members voting against were Cr Shine and Cr Naisbitt.
The mayor then declared the move carried.
Later, under the agenda heading of eastside swimming pontoon jetty, Cr Marsh, seconded by Cr Naisbitt, moved that council:
The move was carried, but Cr Paynter called for a "division"
Voting in favour were Deputy Mayor Brown, Crs Johnston, Marsh, Naisbitt, Shine and Singh.
The member voting against was Cr Paynter.
The mayor then declared the move carried.
Meanwhile, the council will lend $70,000 to the Port Augusta Golf Club.
At the latest meeting, Cr Marsh declared a perceived conflict of interest regarding the matter because she is a member of the club. Cr Marsh remained in the meeting.
At first, Crs Paynter, seconded by Cr Naisbitt, moved that council lend the club $50,000 to be repaid during 10 years at 2.8 per cent interest rate with instalments in December and June each year, starting in 2022.
The mayor, with approval of two-thirds of the members, then suspended meeting procedures under the local government regulations for 10 minutes for discussion.
Later, he extended the suspension for another five minutes. .
After meeting procedures resumed, there was an amendment to the proposed move increasing the proposed loan by $20,000,
This was put forward by Cr Paynter, seconded by Cr Naisbitt, that council lends the club $70,000 under the same conditions.
This move was carried with Cr Marsh voting in favour.
Council will instal an elevator in the civic centre.
During the meeting, under the agenda item, council chambers Disability Discrimination Act accessibility, Cr Shine, seconded by Cr Paynter, successfully moved that council:
The council meets monthly with the next gathering on Tuesday, August 9, at 6pm in the civic centre, in Mackay Street. Debate is livestreamed.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
