A new $200 million bridge spanning Spencer Gulf at Port Augusta is soon to be opened.
According to the Port Augusta City Council website, the Joy Baluch AM Bridge will be finished in 2022.
The joint federal-state project will open a new era for private and commercial transport.
It was recently opened to two-way traffic, but building work by the Port Wakefield to Port Augusta (PW2PA) Alliance is continuing.
Once finished, the bridge is expected to be used at peak times by 17,600 cars daily, of which seven per cent would be heavy vehicles.
There are 135 bridge beams, 46 steel piles, 1000 concrete barriers, almost 30,000 cubic metres of earthwork and 12,000 square metres of pavement in the structure.
About 115 jobs were created each year on the project which began in 2020.
Local business Augusta Quarries has supplied more than 750 tonnes of armour rock for the new embankment from Tassie Street to Mackay Street, representing 1250 square metres.
The rock is used to fill mesh cages to form a "reno mattress" to prevent erosion.
What weighs 76 tonnes, is almost 40 metres long and has a twin?
Answer: The beams for the new shared-use path over the rail corridor.
The first of two beams, also known as girders, was lifted into place on July 12.
It takes two giant cranes to lift them into position.
Earlier, a suspended platform was installed under the original bridge.
This will allow workers to reach the underside of the span for strengthening and drainage works.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
