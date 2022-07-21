An outback copper, gold and uranium mine at Olympic Dam has boosted its production as it continues to employ fly-in-fly-out workers from the Upper Spencer Gulf.
The South Australian mine increased its output by almost half as much again in the June quarter compared with the previous quarter.
Miner BHP has unveiled its fourth-quarter operational review which includes an outline of the mine's performance.
Olympic Dam's output for the quarter ended June 30 was up 43 per cent from the March quarter to 55.7 million tonnes.
This was the mine's third-highest quarter of production since BHP bought the operation in 2005.
The result follows the completion of a major smelter upgrade in early 2022 with full ramp-up in April.
More than 1500 people worked on the smelter project on top of the mine's regular South Australian workforce of about 8000.
BHP Chief Executive Mike Henry said the fourth-quarter performance had followed the planned smelter maintenance.
The result came as BHP capped the 2022 financial year with a strong fourth quarter across its global operations in Australia and the Americas.
Olympic Dam copper production decreased by 33 per cent to 138 kt as a result of the smelter maintenance campaign which included COVID-19 impacts on the availability of workforce.
Near-record production in the June quarter followed the successful ramp-up of the smelter to full capacity in April.
Average copper grade of 2.14 per cent was achieved in the 2022 financial year as the majority of material mined is from the southern mine area.
Production for the 2023 financial year is expected to increase to between 195 and 215 kt.
The mine's output of copper is crucial to residents - the average house has 90 kilograms of copper in wiring, pipes and appliances.
At Oak Dam in South Australia, BHP is continuing next-stage resource definition drilling with six rigs.
Both Olympic Dam and Oak Dam are in the outback north of Port Augusta.
The site has almost 700 kilometres of underground roads and tunnels.
Ore mined underground is hauled by an automated train to crushing, storage and hoisting facilities or trucked directly to the surface via declines.
The metallurgical complex consists of grinding, flotation and leach circuits, a hydrometallurgical plant including solvent extraction circuits for copper and uranium, copper smelter, copper refinery and a recovery circuit for precious metals.
Upper Spencer Gulf fly-in-fly-out workers helped the mine to achieve its results.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
