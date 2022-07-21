The Transcontinental
Home/News/Local News

Upper Spencer Gulf fly-in-fly-out workers help Olympic Dam's strong production results

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
Updated July 21 2022 - 7:24am, first published 4:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BOOST: The team at the Olympic Dam copper, gold and uranium mine in the outback has boosted production.
WORKER: Candice, of Roxby Downs, enjoys her job at the Olympic Dam copper, gold and uranium mine. Photo: Supplied

An outback copper, gold and uranium mine at Olympic Dam has boosted its production as it continues to employ fly-in-fly-out workers from the Upper Spencer Gulf.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Mayfield

Greg Mayfield

Group Editor SA

As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.

Local News

Get the latest Port Augusta news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.