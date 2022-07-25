Numbers tested in round 11 of Port Augusta netball | GALLERY

The unavailability of players due to COVID and injuries play havoc to the usual line ups in Port Augusta Netball Association on Saturday, July 23.
Clubs were forced to upgrade players to fill higher grade teams and leave vacancies in the lower grades which understandably caused clubs to forfeit games.
On the brighter side it provided opportunities for players who would not have had the experience to be included in A or B grade teams.
The A grade Railways and Magpies game was hyped as the clash of the day, The first quarter was dismal.
The two teams approach was scrappy and on occasions filled with sloppy playmaking.
The one player who stood out was Magpies goaler Sulley-Beales who exhibited leadership in gaining possessions and igniting drive in the midcourt.
She also gave encouragement to her 15 year old counterpart Jada Grosser 26/36 (72 percent) to take the lead role in scoring.
Thank goodness the competitive desires of the two teams emerged in the second quarter.
Players fiercely scrambled for the ball and Railways goalers Coulthard 22/30 (73 percent) and Warren 20/26 (76 percent) out witted Magpies defenders to gain control of the goal circle.
At half time Railways led 21-20.
The third quarter saw Railways defender Peyton Fuller intensify the pressure on Magpies goalers.
Grosser started to second to guess her ability and any poor directed passes to Sulley-Beales were intercepted by the long arms of Fuller.
Railways sensed a win and in the fourth quarter tightened its gripping lead 32-27.
A lot of energy was expended in the goal circles.
Magpies defenders Sophie Warren and Stuart could do nothing to win turnovers due to the accuracy dominance of Railways goalers.
Whilst it was an exhausting contest Railways won 42-35 and so it should have.
It had a full complement of players whereas Magpies had unavailable players Zada, Treloar and Jones.
A Grade Vikings and St Josephs were two teams that relied upon B Grade players to fill positions.
In comparison to the above game the encounter was tame.
However, both teams were competitive and the usual key players were in form.
Vikings Jessie Harris 37/49 (75 percent) was well fed by Casey Lukich and Allison Pullen.
The activity in the midcourt was spirited.
Joes Tylah Winton, Janiak and Kelli Harvey were on equal ground challenging Vikings Belinda Myles, Pullen and Keisha Cullen for interceptions and possessions.
Joes defenders Breen, Dunlop and Scharenberg also intercepted Vikings midcourt strategies to inspire the team to the point that at three-quarter-time Joes were only four points in deficit 32-36.
It was an encouraging stage of the game until Vikings defenders Erin Egel and Ellyssa Myles activated a close defending approach that unsettled Joes goalers.
In the last few minutes of the game Vikings poise soared to a winner mindset to clinch the game 52-40. This outcome is a reason the team sits at the top of the table.
A grade: Railways 42 def Magpies 35; Vikings 52 def St Josephs 40
B grade: St Josephs 48 def Vikings 45; Railways 63 def Magpies 55
C grade: Magpies 45 def St Joseph Blue 37; Shamrocks 20 def Railways 0; St Josephs Gold 57 def Vikings 33
D grade: Magpies Rebels 20 def Railway 0, St Josephs 53 def Vikings 28
E grade: Shamrocks 37 def Magpies 35; Magpies Rebels 20 def St Josephs 0
F grade: Vikings 57 def St Josephs 39; Magpies 20 def Railways 0
G grade: Shamrocks Green 41 def Magpies 26; Shamrocks 29 def Railways 10
