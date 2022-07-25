Port Augusta is shaping up for a very special night.
Traders will be recognised by Business Port Augusta at an awards night at West Augusta Football Club on October 14.
The event were launched by chairwoman of Business Port Augusta Virginia Lloyd who outlined why the awards benefit our business community.
The major sponsor will be Rowe Partners Port Augusta and Chad McKnight, one of the partners from the firm, spoke about what the sponsorship role meant to their business.
Ms Lloyd unveiled the awards categories and their sponsors as well as revealed the silver and bronze sponsors.
Louise Absalom, of Redgum Vet and Pet Boarding which was the 2017-18 Most Outstanding Business, gave an insight into writing submissions.
Kevin Freeman, of Kevin Freeman Electrical, the 2018-19 Most Outstanding Business, told the guests what winning an award had meant to his business.
Information was presented by Kelly Versteeg about how to nominate, the judging process and how finalists and winners were chosen.
A question-and-answer session was conducted for guests to ask about the awards.
The group shared a new video that it had created.
Business Port Augusta operates as a chamber-of-commerce type organisation.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
