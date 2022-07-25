The Transcontinental
Home/News/Local News

Prestige business awards launched by traders' group in Port Augusta for later in 2022

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
Updated July 25 2022 - 7:06am, first published 6:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Port Augusta is shaping up for a very special night.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Mayfield

Greg Mayfield

Group Editor SA

As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.

Local News

Get the latest Port Augusta news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.