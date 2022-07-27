Discover what's on around the region

It'S FORE
Port Augusta Golf Classic
Tuesday, August 2 until Saturday, Augusta 6. Enjoy a program from the Golf Classic at the Port Augusta Golf Club. Check out the club website for more details about start times - http://www.pagc.org.au/about.html
STRETCHING OUT
Sunrise Yoga returns
Friday, August 5, Central Oval from 6am to 7am. Whip out the yoga mat and limber up. For more information and bookings, contact admin@centraloval/com.au
FOOTBALL REUNION
Central Augusta event
Saturday, August 6, Central Augusta Football Club for all players, officials and support staff who were involved during the seasons from 1976 until 1986 inclusive. Contact Deane Adams on 0421 620 382 or dino-1950@hotmail.com or Woody Turner on 0429 865 645 or julieturner59@hotmail.com if you will be attending.
CULINARY DELIGHTS
Quandong Festival
Thursday, August 4 - Saturday, August 6, Quorn; various events and times, festival with tastings, workshops and culinary experiences to enjoy. To purchase tickets or for more information visit www.quandongfestival.com
OUT AND ABOUT
Family fun day
Sunday, August 7, Central Oval from 8:30am to 12:30pm. South Augusta Football Club is set to host its family fun day with footy, food and fun for the kids. Gold coin entry with a free gate raffle.
BARGAINS GALORE
Westside Market Day
Sunday, August 7, 42-44 Mildred St, Pt Augusta West, check out stalls which include plants, food, arts and crafts, barbecue and morning tea facilities.
GARDEN DELIGHT
Port Augusta Garden Club
Saturday, August 13, Garden Club Hall, Cnr Elisabeth Tce and Paringa Rd, 10am-1pm, workshop topic - benefits of worm farming with Peter Heidenreich. Receive a free native AridSmart plant for attending. Book a place with Shirley by text to 0439 725 929.
MORNING EXERCISE
Port Augusta Park Run
Saturday, August 13, Young Street, at 8am, join in with people who want to enjoy some exercise while connecting with community.
CAR BOOT SALE
Port Augusta Lions Club
Sunday, August 21, Wharflands Esplanade, 8am-12.30pm, come and grab a bargain, space bookings limited, $5 per single, $10 per double, information call 0427 796 689.
