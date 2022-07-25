Port Adelaide Football Club fans and a Port Augusta car dealership are rolling ahead with a mission to end hunger.
The Power joined major partner MG Motor's dealerships to back long-term charity partner Foodbank with a food drive until July 30.
At the AFL match against Geelong at Adelaide Oval on Saturday, the crowd was encouraged to bring food and make cash donations to Foodbank.
Amid the rising cost-of-living, the hub helps about 135,000 South Australians who experience "food insecurity" each month, a third of whom, sadly, are children.
With the backing of MG, the company's seven dealers around the state and internationally linked to present Foodbank with $89,000.
Port Augusta's dealership and other franchises have been accepting food or donations since July 19.
The benefit is that donations will go directly to those communities - so everything donated in Port Augusta stays in Port Augusta for those who need it.
A club spokesman said it was the first time the partnerships had come together.
"We could not be more proud to lend our support to such a great cause as we have done for several years," he said.
More than 188,000 meals will be put on the tables of those most in need in South Australia, thanks to the campaign.
An original $10,000 donation by MG was upped to $89,000 after a meeting of all MG Motor dealers in Australia and New Zealand in Adelaide on Friday.
That figure is enough to cover nine days of food relief for the 135,000 South Australians who rely on Foodbank each month.
MG Motor Australia chief executive officer Peter Ciao, who was at the oval on Saturday, said the company was a proud supporter of both the Port Adelaide and Foodbank and it was important to provide meals for the needy around Australia.
"We have long admired the work of Foodbank in providing food and groceries to people who are doing it tough," he said.
Power fans on Saturday contributed 305 kilograms of food and donated nearly $3000 which represents about 6200 meals.
Foodbank's Greg Pattinson thanked the club's members and the dealers for their generosity at a time when need has increased.
"All of the staff and volunteers at Foodbank SA have been overwhelmed with the support," he said.
"The total contribution ... will help us to provide enough food for more than 188,121 meals around SA.
"Winter is particularly tough for people in need and right now the rising cost of living is putting extra pressure on struggling families."
