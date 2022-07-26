The Transcontinental
Home/News/Local News

Suspect sought for car theft in Port Augusta

By Sharon Hansen
July 26 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Photo - SA Police

SA Police has released CCTV images of a person who was allegedly involved in a break-in and the theft of a vehicle at Port Augusta on Saturday, July 9.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Augusta news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.