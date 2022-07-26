SA Police has released CCTV images of a person who was allegedly involved in a break-in and the theft of a vehicle at Port Augusta on Saturday, July 9.
Investigations are continuing for a man who is believed to have gained entry to a cabin in a Port Augusta caravan park and taken items such as a wallet and car keys.
The suspect allegedly stole a grey Ford Ranger utility which was found later abandoned in scrubland north of Whyalla.
Police have described the man as of Caucasian appearance, wearing a yellow hooded jumper, red hat, black mask, black Adidas puffer jacket with white stripes, black pants and shoes.
He was wearing a black and silver ring on his right index finger.
Police are asking anyone who recognises the suspect or has any information that may assist in finding the man is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Please quote reference 22-58M.
