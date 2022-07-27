The Transcontinental
Home/News/Local News

Port Augusta's police officer-in-charge Superintendent Paul Roberts shares his views

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
Updated July 29 2022 - 5:13am, first published July 27 2022 - 1:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FREEDOM: Port Augusta officer-in-charge Superintendent Paul Roberts says 'everyone has the right to move freely around the state'.

Residents are "making assumptions" about people who are causing concern in Port Augusta, according to the city's police officer-in-charge.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Mayfield

Greg Mayfield

Group Editor SA

As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.

Local News

Get the latest Port Augusta news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.