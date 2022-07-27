Residents are "making assumptions" about people who are causing concern in Port Augusta, according to the city's police officer-in-charge.
Superintendent Paul Roberts was commenting after concerns were raised by an Aboriginal leader about street trouble in the city.
"Some of these individuals aren't homeless. They choose to live in a particular style that then upsets portions of the community," he said.
"Not every person who leaves their traditional lands wants to immediately return, yet it seems on occasions, that people just take this as the natural progression of, 'you come from these particular homelands, you need to go back'.
"I don't see it that way.
"Everyone has the right to move freely around the state, around the nation, around the globe.
"It is not the movement of these individuals, but it is the behaviour of some individuals when they are in Port Augusta.
"That is what I think all of this needs to focus on - not the individuals themselves, but the behaviour.
"You can be totally impoverished, but you don't act in an anti-social way.
"I think there needs to be a delineation between those issues."
Superintendent Roberts said the late United States civil rights leader Martin Luther King once said; "People fail to get along because they fear each other; they fear each other because they don't know each other; they don't know each other because they have not communicated with each other".
"I think that is part of some of the issues," the police officer said.
"Every Christmas-New Year period, we do have a spike in anti-social behaviour and some levels of crime.
"But in the past six years, generally crime in Port Augusta has been on a downward progression.
"It does spike seasonally and we allocate resources and respond to that and prepare for that every year.
"Generally, if crime is on the way down, we are doing a good thing."
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
