Discover what's on around the region

CULINARY DELIGHTS
Quandong Festival
Advertisement
Thursday, August 4 - Saturday, August 6, Quorn; various events and times, festival with tastings, workshops and culinary experiences to enjoy. To purchase tickets or for more information visit www.quandongfestival.com
FOOTBALL REUNION
Central Augusta event
Saturday, August 6, Central Augusta Football Club for all players, officials and support staff who were involved during the seasons from 1976 until 1986 inclusive. Contact Deane Adams on 0421 620 382 or dino-1950@hotmail.com or Woody Turner on 0429 865 645 if you will be attending.
OUT AND ABOUT
Family fun day
Sunday, August 7, Central Oval from 8:30am to 12:30pm. South Augusta Football Club is set to host its family fun day with footy, food and fun for the kids. Gold coin entry with a free gate raffle.
BARGAINS GALORE
Westside Market Day
Sunday, August 7, 42-44 Mildred St, Pt Augusta West, check out stalls which include plants, food, arts and crafts, barbecue and morning tea facilities.
MUSICAL NOTES
On The Terrace On The Road
Friday, August 12, Lea Memorial Theatre, 11.30am, presenting Chloe The Orchestra Dog, free Chamber Music Festival event, for information visit chambermusicadelaide.com.au
GARDEN DELIGHT
On The Terrace On The Road
Friday, August 12, Arid Lands Botanical Garden, 7.30pm; presenting Dark: Antikythera, free Chamber Music Festival event, for information visit chambermusicadelaide.com.au
Advertisement
MUSIC GALLERY
On The Terrace On The Road
Saturday, August 13, Platform Gallery, 10am-11am, and Yarta Purtli Cultural Centre, 10.20am-3pm, pop-up chamber music performances, free Chamber Music Festival event, for information visit chambermusicadelaide.com.au
LIVE MUSIC
On The Terrace On The Road
Saturday, August 13,The Barracks, 1pm-3pm, Live and Local event, free Chamber Music Festival event, for information visit chambermusicadelaide.com.au
Advertisement
GARDEN DELIGHT
Port Augusta Garden Club
Saturday, August 13, Garden Club Hall, Cnr Elisabeth Tce and Paringa Rd, 10am-1pm, workshop topic - benefits of worm farming with presenter Peter Heidenreich. Receive a free native AirdSmart plant for attending. Book a place with Shirley by text to 0439 725 929.
EVENT LISTING
WHAT'S ON
Advertisement
Details - editor.transcontinental@austcommunitymedia.com.au before 5pm Wednesday, week prior to publication.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.