The Transcontinental
Home/News/Local News

Port Augusta team too good for the premiership favourite in Spencer Gulf League football

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
Updated August 1 2022 - 2:42am, first published 1:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MATCH: A Central Augusta player is pictured in a previous Spencer Gulf League match. Photo: Ethan Nitz Photography

Central Augusta stormed home against premiership favourite Lions in the upset win of the season in the Spencer Gulf League.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Mayfield

Greg Mayfield

Group Editor SA

As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.

Local News

Get the latest Port Augusta news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.