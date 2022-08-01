Central Augusta stormed home against premiership favourite Lions in the upset win of the season in the Spencer Gulf League.
The depleted Port Pirie team offered no excuses after falling short by 19 points to the home club at ETSA Oval in Port Augusta on Saturday.
It is only the second time since 2016 that Central has defeated Lions.
The Bloods' Milo Press, from the under 18, played on dangerous Proprietary-Risdon spearhead Luke Edwards to keep him goal-less for the first time in his SGL career.
The match was played in atrocious conditions which saw the Central backline stacked with players when wingman Eddie Grover took off along the outer side of the ground.
Grover had six bounces before passing off in a passage of play that led to a Central goal.
It was Lions 3-8 (26) to Central 2-2 (14) at half-time, but the home team added 3-5 to nil in the third quarter, then two goals to four points in the last.
Final scores Central (7-7) 49; Central 3-12 (30).
It was a fitting result for ruckman Mark Fuller who celebrated his 300th SGL game.
Lions coach Matt Promnitz said he was offering "no excuses" for his team's performance and that "hopefully we learn from it".
Best for Central were centre-half-back Caleb Williams, defender Nick Wedding, Jack Muirhead, Milo Press and Bradley Taylor.
Best for Lions were Shaun Edwards, Anthony Oliphant, Cavan Smith, Tyler Eckert and Reilly Nunan.
In a thriller - also good for the SGL competition - South Augusta defeated Solomontown by one point at Memorial Oval in Port Pirie on Saturday.
South 8-11 (59); Solomontown 8-10 (58).
Best for South were Kriston Thompson, Kahran Mckenzie, Caleb Ritter, Patrick Kennedy and Trent Ritter.
Best for the Cats were Joel Baker, Corey Davey, Brayden Francis, Jonathon Hayes and Marco Caputo.
Port salvaged more good hope for next season from its nine-point win against West Augusta at Central Oval in Port Augusta on Saturday.
Star Hawks forward Hayden Warren kicked six goals, but it wasn't enough to get his team across the line.
The Bulldogs (12-10) 82; the Hawks 11-7 (73).
Best for Port were Thomas Dickeson, Liam Dreaver, Lawson Collins, Fraser Doyle and Jacob Sparks.
Best for West were Charlie Ryan, Joe Packard, Hayden Warren, Clayton Crabbe and Damien Kroes.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
