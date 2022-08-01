Lions Club of Port Augusta raising awareness of Diabetes

THE Lions Club of Port Augusta is inviting members of the community to participate in their annual walk to raise awareness of diabetes this weekend, Saturday, August 6.
For the past four years, the Lions Club of Port Augusta has been actively involved in raising awareness of diabetes.
The club holds an annual walk from the Eastern Foreshore in Port Augusta, towards Back beach along the now excellent walking path.
Lions Club of Port Augusta president Myle McClure said the event set out to raise diabetes awareness in the community about diabetes, which - according to the Diabetes Australia - is one of the biggest challenges confronting Australia's health system.
"Participants can choose between a 2.5 kilometre or 5km walk, with water available along the route," he said.
"Start time is 9am and we look to wrap up the event by 11am, we will have hot food and drinks available and we hope to have some health care professionals on site to answer any questions on diabetes, there is a gold coin donation for those participating."
Around 1.8 million Australians have diabetes; 1.2 million known and registered as well as silent, undiagnosed type 2 diabetes.
- Details: For more information on diabetes, visit www.diabetesaustralia.com.au.
