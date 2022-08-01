'On the Terrace, On the Road' music festival set for Port Augusta

THE inaugural On the Terrace, On the Road chamber music festival will be held this month in Port Augusta.
The festival is set to include a host of Australian composers and a world premiere performance on August 12 and 13, 2022.
The two-day festival is presented by Chamber Music Adelaide (CMA) in partnership with the Port Augusta council and through funding from ArtsSA's Touring Support fund, Federal Government RISE funding and the Music Development Office's Play it LIVE program.
The event will include a free schools and community concert featuring a performance of The Adventures of Chloe the Orchestra Dog, written by Adelaide composer Bruce Stewart.
The world-premiere performance of Soundstream Collective's DARK:ANTIKYTHERA, written by Gabriella Smart and Daniel Pitman is set for the show.
DARK is a nocturnal outdoor musical work that incorporates large scale spatial sound technology and instrument customisations to achieve a powerful and immersive audio experience which mirrors the night sky.
The event will also include a day of free pop-up chamber ensemble performances in the gallery spaces of the Yarta Purtli Cultural Centre and the Curdnatta Artist's Platform Gallery and a designated events hub within The Barracks at Yarta Purtli, featuring local artists from the Port Augusta Music Club, the Desert Voices choir and instrumental performances from local school students.
The festival program provides a unique opportunity for those of all ages living in the region to engage with music, and to experience a variety of instrumental ensembles they may never have heard live.
CMA director Janet Carey said. it was "critically important" the tour of Port Augusta provided an opportunity for the local community to be involved, not only as audience, but as hosts and performers.
"We are incredibly grateful for the way community-run groups such as the Port Augusta Music Club, the Curdnatta Artist's Gallery and the Yarta Purtli Cultural Centre have welcomed and supported this event," she said.
Port Augusta council chief executive officer John Bank said the council looked forward to supporting event.
- Details: For more information please visit www.chambermusicadelaide.com.au
