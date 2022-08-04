A long overdue clean-up of the Davenport settlement was performed with military precision at Port Augusta.
Soldiers answered the call from the Aboriginal community to take up rakes and brooms.
Indigenous leader "Tiger" McKenzie said a skip bin had "overflowed" leaving a trail of rubbish to be reckoned with and this was tackled perfectly.
He expected the soldiers to return in September.
"The door has been opened - one step at a time and we will see where we go with it," he said.
Davenport land and assets manager Mandy Ferber said the project had involved a waste agreement and environmental health budget.
"The soldiers cleaned up the rubbish," she said.
"Repairs were done and improvements focussed on the vulnerable, for example those having kidney dialysis treatment.
"They established garden beds and we hope to get overseers.
"The place was buzzing in a positive way and people hope it continues.
"It is a not a one-off thing. They will come back in September and do a lot of the work."
She said that earlier this year the settlement had hosted a veterinarian to check whether any dogs or cats needed desexing.
"Next visit, the army will bring up a veterinarian and they will go around to see if anyone has any other dogs or cats to be desexed," she said.
"They will possibly bring a dentist as well and we are talking to the Pika Wiya health centre about that.
"We are looking into setting up pest eradication on a needs basis for cockroaches or things like that."
About 130 people live in the settlement and often they have special needs.
Ms Ferber said nurses might be able to build on work already done at the settlement.
She said the Footsteps program was expected to bring some nurses to help with services next time.
They would educate residents about COVID-19 because vaccination rates for Aboriginals are low.
Residents would be asked whether they are vaccinated.
"There is obviously a lot of misinformation about the virus," Ms Ferber said.
"People are tired about COVID-19. We have all lived through the lockdowns.
"People have to learn to live with it and part of that is vaccinations and booster shots.
"We need to provide access to anti-viral treatment if they need it."
The residents and management were thrilled with the involvement of the Australian Army and are keenly waiting for the soldiers' return.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
