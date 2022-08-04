The Transcontinental
Home/News/Local News

Aboriginal leader Charlie Jackson tells how he wrote to governments about street trouble

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
Updated August 4 2022 - 8:14am, first published 7:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CAMPAIGN: Charlie Jackson is campaigning for a solution to street trouble in Port Augusta.

An Aboriginal leader grappling with Port Augusta's street trouble has revealed letters he sent to state and federal governments about the issue.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Mayfield

Greg Mayfield

Group Editor SA

As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.

Local News

Get the latest Port Augusta news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.