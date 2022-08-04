An Aboriginal leader grappling with Port Augusta's street trouble has revealed letters he sent to state and federal governments about the issue.
Charlie Jackson has formed a new group to tackle the problems and was speaking after the publication in The Transcontinental of comments by police chief Superintendent Paul Roberts.
Advertisement
Mr Jackson wrote to then South Australian premier Steven Marshall in 2018 and to then federal indigenous Australians minister Ken Wyatt in 2019.
He said readers would find the letters and responses interesting in light of the situation in the city today.
He contacted Mr Wyatt about his concerns regarding "lack of adequate financial support to cater for the influx of Aboriginal families arriving in Port Augusta from remote locations".
"I have seen the changing demographics of this community for almost 50 years," he said.
"We are at a cross-roads to either embrace the increasing Aboriginal population as an opportunity for continual growth or to be unprepared and overwhelmed by it.
"The migration of remote families is placing a strain on the Port Augusta community because of a lack of adequate services and support.
"Many of these problems stem from a lack of cultural awareness within service providers and the wider community around the diversity of Aboriginal people.
"There are many reasons for the influx of families migrating from their place of birth to Port Augusta.
"Our city is a regional service hub and many families are seeking medical attention that they cannot readily access in the APY lands, such as kidney dialysis.
"Many wish for their children to have access to a better education, social opportunities and opportunities for economic participation.
"The most pressing concern which needs immediate attention is to support the Safe City program.
"I have seen how this program comes to the rescue of the vulnerable in our community."
The program was discontinued by the Port Augusta City Council. This was followed by an offer by the previous state government to pay half the cost.
Mr Jackson asked the then federal minister whether they could work together to seek ongoing funding for the program which cost about $2600 weekly.
Through Grey MP Rowan Ramsey, the then minister said the council had at the time extended funding for the program to October, 2020.
"I replied to Mr Jackson acknowledging ... his engagement with National Indigenous Australians Agency staff about improving circumstances for indigenous Australians in South Australia," he said.
Mr Jackson raised similar concerns with Mr Marshall and complained that lack of public housing for families was a serious problem.
Advertisement
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.