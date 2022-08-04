South Augusta Football Club contributed a "staggering" amount to a hurt player as well as more than $20,000 to other good causes.
The club's generosity is outlined in its nomination for the Woolworths Sports in the Community Award.
This is part of the South Australian Community Achievement Awards which have been running for 20 years.
The Will Bolitho family paid tribute to the club for its fundraising toward player Will`s recovery from a serious on-field back injury and subsequent donation which is confidential between Will and the club.
"Suffice to say it is a staggering amount for a volunteer club to raise in 12 months," the submission said.
"This initiative saw the launch of the now-yearly match against Emergency Services with the third such game set for November 12."
As well as being a strong financial donor, the club prides itself on being the home of women's football and a popular destination for Aboriginal players. Donations include:
The club said it had been run by volunteers since 1912 and was "inclusive".
"While football is our major sport we also field basketball, volleyball, eight-ball, darts and cricket teams under our name," it said.
"We have promoted female AFLW participation and consider ourselves as Port Augusta pioneers in this. As a result, we are the home of women`s football in Port Augusta.
"We have various cultures in our membership including many indigenous members and an increasing number of players with Indian and Asian heritages.
"We are happy that much of the local Indian community has chosen the club for their children to begin their football journey.
"We have led the Spencer Gulf League in some community initiatives in the past few seasons which are now adopted and embedded in the league season including the Indigenous Recognition Round, White Ribbon Round, Breakthrough for Mental Health Round, Anzac Day Round and Volunteer Recognition Round.
"The club has been involved in community initiatives.
"We are proud to be a three-peat winner of the Port Augusta Council Australia Day Awards Community Event for the past three years."
The organisation strives to be the league's leading club both on and off the field.
"For the past two racing club Port Augusta Cups, the colts volunteered to help with keeping the grounds and amenities clean," the submission said.
"We aim to achieve 500 members with the existing total slightly more than 400.
"This is pleasing growth from four years ago."
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
