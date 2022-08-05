The Port Augusta Men's Shed has been enriching lives for the past 23 years.
The impressive history was revealed in a nomination for the Community Centres SA The Loneliness Cure Award.
This is part of the South Australian Community Achievement Awards which have been running for almost as long as the 'shedders'' group.
The submission says the shed resulted when three community service groups linked together.
"Each service saw a need for veterans and retirees to have a place where they could go to connect with other men by forming new friendships, catching up with old friends and doing things within a program of woodwork, welding and card playing to create an atmosphere in which men could talk freely," it says.
"Many were ex-railway workers and veterans who were living at home in retirement without any other interests. They were lonely, rarely went out and were unaware of health prevention and the right contacts.
"Being a 'shedder' made the men feel useful - they had reason to get up in the morning."
The submission says the good mates gave back to the town to let people see what they actually do.
"They made the most wonderful Christmas float every year for the Port Augusta Christmas Pageant," it says.
"The shed's customers increased and groups, services and individuals had renovations done, new pieces of furniture made, sanding and painting of items and the ever-popular mud-kitchens for children.
"Inside the shed it cut out loneliness."
The workshop is operated by the Port Augusta City Council with money from the state government.
The submission says the shed has changed lives.
"One man who had lost both his sons said that the shed had helped to save him by giving him something to do and working with past workmates made him feel comfortable and helped to bring him out of his shell," it says.
"The shed helps those who have lost a partner because it fills a void and enables them to talk to each other instead of sitting at home shrouded in grief."
But the atmosphere of the shed is light-hearted.
"There are jokes, comedy and banter that are accepted by everyone and it makes each person feel at ease," it says.
"It has taught new skills - many of the men were fitters and now enjoy creating timber furniture."
There have been achievements, starting with SA Great Regional Awards for Community Group in 2005 and again in 2009.
