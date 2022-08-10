Free from your power bill

The Transcontinental

August 10 2022 - 12:30am
POWER GOALS: Gain freedom from your power bill with Freedom Solar Solutions. Photo: Supplied

Geoff Perry of Whyalla Norrie has waved goodbye to his dependence on the power grid. Geoff has recently instructed Freedom Solar Solutions to install a new 13.32kw solar electrics system and a 10.1kwh battery and now no longer worries about the cost of power or the reliability of the grid.

