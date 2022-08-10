Free from your power bill

Geoff Perry of Whyalla Norrie has waved goodbye to his dependence on the power grid. Geoff has recently instructed Freedom Solar Solutions to install a new 13.32kw solar electrics system and a 10.1kwh battery and now no longer worries about the cost of power or the reliability of the grid.
"I am extremely happy with the system. It will enable me to clear my electricity bill and any surplus power that I produce is stored in my battery which I will use at night," Geoff said.
Advertisement
"If there is any further surplus power, I can export it back to the grid and get paid for it."
Geoff said that there were a number of reasons why he wanted a battery connected to his solar electrics system but the main reason was to ensure that in the event of a black out he would still have power.
"I am sick of the black outs in summer, throwing thawed food away and not being able to run lights," he said.
"I obtained several quotations and met with some other companies, but it was obvious from the first point of contact that the team at Freedom Solar Solutions had the experience and necessary skills to manage and complete the project."
Geoff said that he evaluated the quotations, and based his final decision on the combination of product, price, service, and experience, and that Freedom Solar Solutions were top in every category..
"Their experience within the industry and the fact that they had lots of other happy residential and large commercial customers added to a very compelling case," Geoff said.
"Other companies came back wanting to price match, but they simply could not match the service we received. The team at Freedom Solar Solutions made the whole experience easy and highly enjoyable.
"They welcomed my interest at every stage and were always available to answer any questions that I had. After hearing so many horror stories about the solar industry it was a pleasure to deal with such an honest and knowledgeable company. They have helped me gain freedom from my power bill and they can also help others."
Damien of Freedom Solar Solutions said working alongside Geoff was a pleasure.
"We took him through the installation process stage by stage and completed all the necessary application documentation on his behalf. Following approval from SA Power Networks we advised Geoff of the installation schedule and now he is the proud owner of a Freedom Solar Solutions, Solar Electrics/Battery combination system," Damian said.
Geoff said that it was a great investment, and he would encourage others to do the same.
Call 1300 518007 for more information or go to freedomss.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.